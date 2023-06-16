Russia can produce two "Daggers" per month - GUR

12:26 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor country, Russia, continues to violate international sanctions and actively increases the production of missiles, said Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.



According to him, fragments of missiles used by the enemy indicate that they have just rolled off the assembly line - in the first quarter of 2023.

"They import Caliber to the occupied Crimea at least twice a month.. Now the Russians are able to produce about 25 Calibers per month, Kh-101 - 35 units, Kinzhalov - two units per month, ballistic missiles 9M723 up to Iskander-M - five units," he said.

According to him, "thus, they manage to import components for the production of missile weapons, despite international sanctions."