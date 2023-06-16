Russia can produce two "Daggers" per month - GUR

The aggressor country, Russia, continues to violate international sanctions and actively increases the production of missiles, said Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.
According to him, fragments of missiles used by the enemy indicate that they have just rolled off the assembly line - in the first quarter of 2023.
According to him, fragments of missiles used by the enemy indicate that they have just rolled off the assembly line - in the first quarter of 2023.
According to him, "thus, they manage to import components for the production of missile weapons, despite international sanctions."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments