Russia is looking for repairmen for ZNPP among Belarusian nuclear scientists - Energoatom

16:53 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians are recruiting repairmen in Belarus to send them to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Thus, the invaders are trying to resume stable operation of the station after the shelling. Energoatom reports.

"Rashists are trying to recruit one and a half hundred Belarusian repairmen to work at the ZNPP. The occupiers are still looking for personnel to operate the station, trying to somehow cope with it," the message says.

According to preliminary data, the Russians want to recruit 150 repair specialists who previously worked at the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

“Obviously, they are needed in order to hastily repair the damage resulting from shelling, which the Russians themselves arrange. And the Russian occupants fail to force the Ukrainian nuclear scientists to cooperate," Energoatom added.

It is noted that the Russians continue to promise “favorable conditions” to the ZNPP employees, as well as threaten, intimidate and hold them captive. However, these methods do not affect the number of qualified personnel, which is sorely lacking at the station.

Recall that Russia recently accused Ukraine of allegedly storing weapons on the territory of nuclear power plants.. However, the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) denied this information during the corresponding check.