Russia is ready to strike from the sea, including from submarines - Natalia Gumenyuk

11:12 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

There are six Russian launch vehicles on combat duty in the Black Sea. The presence of a ship group indicates the readiness of the Russians to launch a missile strike. Whether it is targeted or massive, it will depend on the strategy of the enemy.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the telethon.

"The ship grouping continues to stay almost in the same composition, although we observe some rotation, this is in a certain way connected with the storm. The sea is stormy, the sea continues to support our position, as they say," she said.

According to Gumenyuk, among the six missile launchers of the enemy in the Black Sea, there are two underwater ones, the total salvo can reach 40 Caliber missiles.

"This is quite a powerful readiness. We can talk about the danger of both single missile strikes and preparations for a massive missile strike because certain aviation activity is also observed.. Despite the fact that they stated that it would be "exercises", but a training flight could turn into an attack," Gumenyuk explained.

She urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid reports.



As Gumenyuk noted, the Russians keep ships along Cape Tarkhankut in the direction of Novorossiysk in such a way that, in appropriate weather conditions, they can enter their base points, but they do not bring them closer to the distance from which they can be hit by the Ukrainian military. From this zone, Russian ships can launch Caliber in Ukraine.