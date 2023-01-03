Russia holds nuclear weapons carriers in Crimea

19:11 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The terrorist country keeps in the occupied Crimea carriers of ground, air and sea-based nuclear weapons.



Andrey Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, announced this on the air of a nationwide news telethon on Tuesday, January 3.

"Military intelligence sees that carriers of ground, air and sea-based nuclear weapons are now deployed on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.. We are talking about ships, submarines, aircraft and ground systems that can strike with nuclear weapons.. Potentially, Russia has such an opportunity," he said.

Ukraine's military intelligence monitors the movements of Russian nuclear weapons, in particular at the tactical level, and knows where they are located, Chernyak added.



According to him, the Russian occupiers carried out certain work at the Feodosia-13 facility in the village of Krasnokamenka in order to prepare it for storing nuclear weapons, but it is not yet known whether these works have been completed.



Speaking of the risks of a nuclear strike by Russia.



A military intelligence official also commented on the possibility of a nuclear strike by Russia.. He noted that "the occupying country is capable of anything," and "Ukraine takes into account various options for the development of events."