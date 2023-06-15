Effective strikes of the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian forces - summary

19:16 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the current day, the Ukrainian military carried out 20 raids on Russian aggressors, inflicting significant strikes on strategically important facilities.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, May 18. As part of the operations, the air force carried out six raids on enemy military and military equipment concentration areas, completely destroying 21 cruise missiles and seven enemy reconnaissance drones of various modifications..



In addition, rocket and artillery units inflicted serious strikes on facilities where enemy weapons and military equipment were located, an ammunition depot, three artillery batteries, an anti-aircraft missile system, as well as seven electronic warfare stations and a radar station used by the invaders were destroyed.



In turn, Russian forces continued to concentrate their main efforts on the directions of Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky.



Over the past 24 hours, there have been 17 clashes there, with the most intense battles unfolding around the settlements of Bakhmut and Marinka.