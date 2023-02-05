Reznikov unveils Russian "weapon" against HIMARS strikes

07:55 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military tried to defend itself against UAF strikes from long-range HIMARS launchers with corner reflectors. This was announced on Saturday, January 4, by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, who posted the corresponding photo on Twitter.

"This is a military corner reflector. The entire area near the Kherson bridge was strewn with dozens of such Russian reflectors. The enemy tried to use this anachronism to protect himself from... HIMARS," the minister wrote.

Reznikov added that the Russian-Ukrainian war is a war of a free future against a totalitarian past.

Recall that on Saturday Reznikov also announced the arrival of a significant number of modern Western tanks in Ukraine.

The other day, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that now the tank coalition has 12 participating countries. In the first wave of assistance from the Western allies, Ukraine will receive 120-140 modern tanks.