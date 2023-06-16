Reznikov called the main themes of the future "Rammstein"

09:17 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 15, a meeting of military assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held in Brussels, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov spoke about the main topics of the meeting.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"During the meeting, we will discuss the details of the "aircraft coalition". In this case, we are talking about the training of pilots and not only pilots, but also our technicians and engineers who will be involved in aircraft maintenance.. Because it is a very complex system,” the official said.

According to him, substantive issues will be discussed with the teams of the ministries of defense of the Netherlands, Denmark, the United States and other countries that have joined this coalition.

"I included representatives of our Air Force in the Ukrainian delegation. The commander of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, singled out his responsible officers in charge of pilot training and logistics issues," Reznikov said.

The head of the Defense Ministry added that he plans to discuss support for Ukraine in other areas, in particular, in artillery, ammunition and air defense systems. It is important for the Ukrainian side and the maintenance of equipment provided by partners, he said.