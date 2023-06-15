Reznik told how to expand the coalition of aircraft for Ukraine

12:35 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the coalition of Ukrainian air forces could be expanded with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters.

"If the UK and Germany were to combine their ability to supply Eurofighters, it would be an important step," the minister said.

He recalled that now there is an international tank coalition, in which the main model is the German Leopard 2, as well as the American Abrams and the British Challenger.. Therefore, a coalition of fighters can be formed similarly with the base model of the American F-16, as well as with the Eurofighter and the Swedish Gripen.



Reznikov believes that Ukraine needs about 120 fighters in total, and the main number could be the F-16, the most massive fourth-generation fighter, "but the Eurofighter and Gripen would also help us."



According to him, Ukraine would welcome Germany's participation in the training of Ukrainian pilots on the Eurofighter.