The regime of Kim Jong-un supplies weapons to the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner"

07:40 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States and Britain said that North Korea has transferred missiles for infantry units to the Russian PMC Wagner to wage war in Ukraine.



White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said Wagner is looking around the world for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine.

"We can confirm that the DPRK has completed the initial supply of weapons to the Wagner group, which paid for this equipment.. North Korea delivered missiles to Russia last month for use by Wagner," he said.

According to Kirby, the US estimates that 50,000 "Wagnerites" are fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contract soldiers and 40,000 convicts recruited from Russian prisons.



The US estimates that the amount of weapons transferred to Wagner will not change the dynamics of hostilities in Ukraine, but Washington is concerned that Pyongyang plans to supply more military equipment.



Kirby noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly turning to the Wagner group, which is owned by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, for help in Ukraine, where Russian forces have failed to overthrow the government in Kyiv.



The UK supports the US assessment that North Korea has completed deliveries of weapons to Russia for use by the Wagner Group, which paid for the equipment and has thousands of troops in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the British government.