Zaporizhzhya NPP reserve line disconnected due to shelling damage - IAEA

10:59 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The reserve line of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was disconnected due to damage as a result of shelling. This was announced on Friday, December 30, by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), referring to the words of Director General Rafael Grossi.

"The 330-kilovolt (kV) back-up power line to Ukraine's Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was cut off yesterday due to damage caused by shelling," Grossi said.

It is noted that ZNPP, all six reactors of which have been shut down, continues to receive off-site electricity required for reactor cooling and other important safety functions from a single external power transmission line.

The IAEA expert group, which is present at the ZNPP, reported that on Thursday at 21:35 local time, communication with the reserve line Ferrosplavnaya 1 was lost as a result of damage on the other side of the Dnieper. The extent of the damage has not yet been determined, but work is already underway to restore the line.

At the same time, it is noted that Ferroalloy 1 was the last operating reserve transmission line of ZNPP, and therefore it is vital that it be restored as soon as possible.

IAEA experts note that on Friday the sounds of loud explosions were heard, which "seemed to be heard from a distance of several hundred meters from the object."

The agency also announces the start of work of four more mobile boilers for heating the station and Energodar.

Earlier, Grossi said that negotiations on the creation of a protective zone around the Ukrainian Zaporozhye nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops are moving forward.

Recall that Rafael Grossi was in Moscow to discuss the creation of a protective zone around the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.