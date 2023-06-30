“It was decided to strengthen the northern direction”: Zelensky held the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander

15:51 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the reports of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Force Group Oleksandr Tarnavsky, and Commander of the Joint Forces Serhiy Nayev.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield, the movement of the Defense Forces forward and the strengthening of the operations of the Ukrainian army with additional artillery systems and shells," Zelensky said.

"By the decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Commander of the "North" Sergei Naev - to implement a set of measures to strengthen the northern direction," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

There was also a separate report by the Main Intelligence Directorate, SVR, SBU and GNSU on the situation in Belarus.