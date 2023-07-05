Decisions at NATO summit in Vilnius will not disappoint Ukraine - Lithuanian President

17:34 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius, it will be possible to agree on such obligations to Ukraine that will not disappoint.



It is reported by LRT.

"Some issues have not yet been resolved, but I think that this is a matter of the next few days, in fact a matter of today. I have a feeling that we will find language that will not disappoint Ukrainians and will say more than what we are used to saying," Nauseda said.

According to him, some NATO countries will come to Vilnius with obligations to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, and there is already an agreement to establish a Ukraine-NATO Council to strengthen Kyiv's integration into the Alliance.

“President Zelensky, I hope, when he comes to Vilnius, he will certainly receive, perhaps not quite what he hopes for in his maximum plans, but he will certainly receive a lot,” the President of Lithuania said.

Nausėda also said that he supports the desire of Ukrainians to join the Alliance.