Decisions to be made at NATO summit will bring Ukraine closer to Alliance membership - Stoltenberg

11:48 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The decisions to be taken at the NATO summit in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance, because its place is in this military-political bloc.



This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

"At the Vilnius summit we will agree on a multi-year aid package and improve our political ties. The decisions we make will bring Ukraine closer to our alliance, because Ukraine's place is in NATO," said Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the summit will also consider new regional plans.

"Our deterrents are strong to keep our people safe in a more dangerous world.. And the summit will take further steps with new regional plans. Both the training of forces and the possibilities are calculated on these plans. Now more than 300 thousand military personnel are on high alert with significant support. air and sea potential," Stoltenberg said.

He added that NATO member countries have agreed on a rotational model of air and missile defense.