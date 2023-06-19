Decisions to be made at Vilnius summit will bring Ukraine closer to NATO - Stoltenberg
15:19 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine
The decisions to be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius and July will bring Ukraine closer to the North Atlantic Alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"The Vilnius summit in July will lay out a vision for Ukraine's future as an independent, democratic member of the Euro-Atlantic family. At the summit, members of the Alliance will discuss Ukraine's aspirations for membership. Allies are working on a multi-year aid package for Ukraine," he said.
The NATO Secretary General also noted that the Alliance is working on the creation of a new NATO-Ukraine Council for joint consultations on security issues "of mutual interest."
"The decision we will make in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. At the summit in Vilnius and during the preparations for the summit, we will not discuss the official invitation. We will discuss how to bring Ukraine closer to NATO and current consultations. I am not in a position to foresee the outcome of these consultations,” Stoltenberg stressed.
