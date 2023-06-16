Repair and modernization of T-64 tanks: Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed an agreement

19:54 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The state concern Ukroboronprom and the Czech state defense company VOP CZ have signed an important agreement on cooperation in the field of repair and modernization of T-64 tanks for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ukrainian company on Tuesday, June 6.

"The Czech Republic supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.. We provide the necessary military equipment, train Ukrainian soldiers and now help with the repair of Ukrainian equipment. We offer our knowledge and skills for training and repair, as well as gaining invaluable combat experience from the Ukrainians," Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.

The modernization of armored vehicles will take place at the facilities of one of the Czech enterprises in the city of Novy Ichin under technical supervision and with the direct participation of Ukroboronprom specialists. VOP CZ employees have already visited cooperation enterprises.