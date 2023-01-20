Registration of Wagner Center is unlikely to help Prigozhin legalize PMCs - British intelligence

10:00 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The official registration of PMC Wagner Center and the opening of its office in St. Petersburg, most likely, will not help Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin legalize his mercenaries.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.



As noted, on December 27, 2022, it was noted in the Unified State Register of the Russian Federation that Wagner PMC was officially registered as a legal entity.. The group described its main job as "management consulting" without mentioning military activities.

"It is not yet clear to what extent the Wagner Center PMC organization will be used to manage Wagner's paramilitary activities.. Private military companies (PMCs) remain illegal in Russia despite a lengthy discussion on reforming the law.

The ministry believes that at the same time, the owner of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigogine, probably partially financed the organization due to inflated government contracts concluded with his other companies.

"Registration continues the extremely rapid development of the group's traditionally opaque public profile. Prigozhin admitted to founding Wagner only in September 2022, and in October 2022 he opened a glossy headquarters in St. Petersburg.

British intelligence officers tend to believe that the official registration of the VAT is intended to maximize the commercial benefits of Prigozhin and further legitimize his organization. According to them, the Wagner PMC has up to 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and is a key component of the Russian campaign against Ukrainian forces.