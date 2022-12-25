Reform of the Constitutional Court: the Venice Commission changed the opinion

12:25 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine





In her new opinion, she made two important points:



The Advisory Group of Experts, which will check candidates for the SCC, needs to include one more, seventh member from international experts. This seventh independent expert will allow leveling the political influence on the commission.

The bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada provides for six members of the Advisory Group of Experts, of which three are independent experts, and the rest are appointed by the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the Congress of Judges, and no decision can be made without the vote of the latter.