The reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to threats against Ukrainian embassies

On Friday, December 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba held an urgent meeting with ambassadors and discussed, among other things, the distribution of envelopes with threats to Ukrainian embassies. Kuleba announced this on Facebook.
According to him, three topics were discussed at the meeting:
- Security of Ukrainian embassies and consulates
- Supply of power equipment to Ukraine
- The embodiment of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, the ambassadors are also starting systematic work on holding negotiations with partners to implement the Peace Formula.
Kuleba also commented on the threats against Ukrainian embassies.
He also stressed that diplomats have already stepped up security and are working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries and the SBU to find and punish those responsible.
As you know, the distribution of envelopes and parcels began with the fact that in Spain the Ukrainian embassy received a letter with explosives. One employee was injured in the explosion.
