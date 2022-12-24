The reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to threats against Ukrainian embassies

11:27 03 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, December 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba held an urgent meeting with ambassadors and discussed, among other things, the distribution of envelopes with threats to Ukrainian embassies. Kuleba announced this on Facebook.

According to him, three topics were discussed at the meeting:

Security of Ukrainian embassies and consulates

Supply of power equipment to Ukraine

The embodiment of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Regarding the second, we are working on the result: soon more transformers, generators and spare parts will be delivered to Ukraine to help power engineers provide electricity, water and heat in the homes of Ukrainians," the minister said.

According to him, the ambassadors are also starting systematic work on holding negotiations with partners to implement the Peace Formula.

Kuleba also commented on the threats against Ukrainian embassies.

"As of today, there are 18 cases of threats in 12 countries: an attempted terrorist attack in Spain, packages with perverted threats in the form of gouged out eyes of animals in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Vatican, France, messages about mining in Kazakhstan, as well as a suspicious letter to the United States," Kuleba added.

He also stressed that diplomats have already stepped up security and are working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries and the SBU to find and punish those responsible.

"The terrorists will not succeed. We will not let them intimidate Ukraine or undermine the work of diplomats. We will continue to defend our diplomatic front, pull weapons and energy equipment, increase the isolation of Russia and work on a tribunal for the leadership of the terrorist state," the minister stressed.

As you know, the distribution of envelopes and parcels began with the fact that in Spain the Ukrainian embassy received a letter with explosives. One employee was injured in the explosion.