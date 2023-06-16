The reaction of the information space of the Russian Federation to the events in Belgorod: panic and disagreements

09:36 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The events of May 22 in the Belgorod region caused a variety of reactions in the Russian information space, which is a typical characteristic of significant information shocks, as indicated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War.



ISW analysts report that there is panic, factionalism and inconsistency. Some provocative bloggers baselessly accuse RDK and LSR, mainly composed of Russians, of betraying Russia, linking them to work for the GUR.



Some war correspondents suggested that the attack was part of a targeted information operation aimed at distracting from the recent capture of Bakhmut by Russia and sowing panic in the Russian information space ahead of a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.



Former Russian officer and ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin warned of the possibility of such cross-border raids as part of a broader Ukrainian counter-offensive strategy.



Wagner PMC sponsor Yevgeny Prigozhin used the incident to blame the Russian government and its bureaucratic passivity for supporting the attack..



Prigozhin criticizes the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for failing to strengthen the Russian borders and ensure the country's defense.



The first line of Russian defensive fortifications, including a section 2 km from Gora-Podil, highlights the vulnerability of such fortifications, especially when they are not fully manned by well-trained and well-equipped soldiers.



According to ISW, Russian pro-war bloggers expressed various concerns, anxieties and indignation regarding the events, and the information space did not form a single coherent reaction, which indicates a surprise for Russian commentators.