RDK and Legion "Freedom of Russia" told what they are fighting for

17:53 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RDC) and the Freedom of Russia legion told what they are fighting for and how the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation reacts to the liberation of Russian territories by the Russians. On May 24, the fighters met with Ukrainian and foreign journalists on the territory of the Sumy region.



Denis with the callsign "White Rex" is the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps. He did not name the exact number of fighters in the corps.

"We have the youngest fighter - 19, the oldest - 45," he said.

According to Denis, the men had just completed one of the combat missions on the territory of the Russian Federation.. And will soon be returning to perform others. The fighters took a captured armored personnel carrier with them.



The commander of the fighters denied the reports of the Russian media that the RDC and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" were destroyed.

"We have captured equipment, weapons, certain successes. I want to prove that it is possible to fight against a tyrant, that Putin's power is not unlimited, that the FSB can beat, control, torture the unarmed, but as soon as they meet with full-fledged resistance, they run away," the fighter added.

"We see that the military-political leadership is absolutely not ready for such situations.. They talked for a very long time and a lot about how they are strengthening the line, spending billions on it. When it comes down to it, everything falls apart, nothing happens. The stronger, the stronger we enter the territory of the Russian Federation, the more time they need to recover and take retaliatory actions," he said.

The man also said that the corps did not have enough forces to fully control the territory they had entered.

"For us, this is a test of strength. Of course, we are pursuing both military and political goals within the framework of this operation, and we have achieved them," he said.

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" volunteer corps is a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, formed in August 2022 to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion. Included in the International Legion TRO of Ukraine. According to the commander of the RDK Denis Nikitin, they are part of the 98th battalion of the Azov Dnepr TRO. The selection in the RDC is made from ethnic Russian emigrants living on the territory of Ukraine, as well as in other European countries.

Legion "Freedom of Russia" was formed by Russian soldiers from prisoners. They claim that the legion was created to fight the Putin regime. Captives and former Russian servicemen can get into the legion.