Development of the defense sector: the Ministry of Education and Ukroboronprom signed a memorandum of cooperation

17:38 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Concern "Ukroboronprom" and the Ministry of Education and Science have signed a cooperation agreement, according to which students of institutions of higher and vocational education will undergo industrial and undergraduate practice at the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom".

This information was provided by the press service of the state concern.

"This should popularize the professions of the defense sector among young people and, in the long term, ensure the rejuvenation of the staff of enterprises and the modernization of production," the report says.

Appropriate educational programs will also be developed in a dual form, aimed at training specialists in accordance with the needs of defense enterprises and their further employment.

"It is worth noting that work to rejuvenate the Ukrainian defense complex (the average age at Ukroboronprom enterprises is 50+ years) has already begun, and the signing of the memorandum should scale up these projects," Ukroboronprom stressed.

The state concern added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 2,000 students have completed internships or internships at Ukroboronprom enterprises.. As a result, every third person was employed at our enterprises.



According to the Minister of Education of Ukraine Oksen Lisovoy, Ukrainian youth "has a lot of ideas and a desire to develop in the defense sector."

"Ukrainian youth today has a lot of cool ideas and a desire to develop in the defense sector. And our task is to help them do it in the most effective way: to realize themselves, their ideas and at the same time contribute to the victory," said Oksen Lesnoy.

In turn, the general director of the concern, Yuriy Gusev, noted that the Ukrainian defense industry could become a driver of the economy in the future.