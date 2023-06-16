Development of the defense sector: the Ministry of Education and Ukroboronprom signed a memorandum of cooperation

The State Concern "Ukroboronprom" and the Ministry of Education and Science have signed a cooperation agreement, according to which students of institutions of higher and vocational education will undergo industrial and undergraduate practice at the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom".
This information was provided by the press service of the state concern.
Appropriate educational programs will also be developed in a dual form, aimed at training specialists in accordance with the needs of defense enterprises and their further employment.
The state concern added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 2,000 students have completed internships or internships at Ukroboronprom enterprises.. As a result, every third person was employed at our enterprises.
According to the Minister of Education of Ukraine Oksen Lisovoy, Ukrainian youth "has a lot of ideas and a desire to develop in the defense sector."
In turn, the general director of the concern, Yuriy Gusev, noted that the Ukrainian defense industry could become a driver of the economy in the future.
