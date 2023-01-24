Intelligence of the Russian Federation spreads fakes about weapons at the Rovno nuclear power plant

Russian intelligence is spreading another fake about the alleged storage of weapons provided by partners to Ukraine on the territory of the Rivne NPP.
This was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Fake Russian intelligence statements say that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned the territory of the nuclear power plant into their arsenals ... In particular, missiles for the HIMARS MLRS and other foreign air defense systems, as well as artillery ammunition are placed in warehouses."
It is also noted that this "stuffing" of Russian intelligence contrasts particularly sharply with the message about "the start of the work of the IAEA mission at the Rovno nuclear power plant, which will record any threats that military operations may have."
