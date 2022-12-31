Intelligence warns of possible attacks on Ukraine during holidays

11:13 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

During the New Year holidays, the Russians may strike at Ukraine more often in order to break the morale of the Ukrainians. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.

British intelligence suggests that the next massive attack could be in preparation in the coming days.

It is also noted that the goal of the Russian army is to suppress the Ukrainian air defense.

Earlier, British intelligence called the task of the new commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation - to hold the right flank of the Russians, the Lugansk region around Kremennaya and Svatovo.