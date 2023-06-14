Disclosure of photos and videos of air defense: a serious threat to the defense of Ukraine

17:51 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The disclosure of photos and videos showing air defense (AD) activities poses a serious threat to Ukraine's national defense capability.



Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, recalled this through his Telegram channel.



He expressed his disappointment with the irresponsible behavior of those who continue to disseminate information about the consequences of Russian attacks..



Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, vehemently condemned "OVA officials, mayors and Instagram bloggers" for posting photos of Russian air attacks.

"An alarm has been raised throughout the country and the level of danger has been significantly increased. Is it still necessary to explain to every civil servant, mayor and Instagram blogger on the 15th month of a full-scale war that publishing materials about the work of air defense, photographs of missile impact sites and a list of attack targets is unacceptable?" Podolyak wrote on Telegram.



He added that every citizen is still free to collect and disseminate information that does not threaten national security and defense..