Disclosure of photos and videos of air defense: a serious threat to the defense of Ukraine

The disclosure of photos and videos showing air defense (AD) activities poses a serious threat to Ukraine's national defense capability.
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, recalled this through his Telegram channel.
He expressed his disappointment with the irresponsible behavior of those who continue to disseminate information about the consequences of Russian attacks..
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, vehemently condemned "OVA officials, mayors and Instagram bloggers" for posting photos of Russian air attacks.
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, recalled this through his Telegram channel.
He expressed his disappointment with the irresponsible behavior of those who continue to disseminate information about the consequences of Russian attacks..
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, vehemently condemned "OVA officials, mayors and Instagram bloggers" for posting photos of Russian air attacks.
He added that every citizen is still free to collect and disseminate information that does not threaten national security and defense..
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments