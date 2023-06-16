Putin, upset by the failures, was consoled by an ancient map on which "there is no Ukraine"

16:59 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

"Historian" Valery Zorkin, moonlighting as the head of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, came to the "historian" Putin, who is also the president of the aggressor country and brought "material evidence" - a French map of the middle of the 17th century, which allegedly proves that there was no Ukraine.

In a conversation between two officials, the “absence” of Ukraine on the map justified the fact that this country supposedly does not have the right to its own statehood.

“It turned out that in our Constitutional Court we found a copy of the map of the 17th century, compiled under Louis XIV <…> by the French themselves. Why did I bring her? <…> there is no Ukraine there. There is a region in two places - the region of the Commonwealth and the region of Cossackia. And the great kingdom of Russia,” said Zorkin. “ That is, this is the middle, even the beginning of the second middle of the 17th century.”

We are talking about the card Les Estats du Czaar de Russie Blanche ou Grand Duc de Moscovie. Translated from French - "Possessions of the Tsar of White Rus' or the Grand Duke of Muscovy". It was compiled in the second half of the 17th century by the court cartographer of the French king Louis XIV, Nicolas Sanson.

“We know that these lands were simply part of the Commonwealth, and then asked to be part of the Moscow kingdom, that's all, and ended up as part of the Moscow kingdom. And only then, after the October Revolution, all sorts of quasi-state formations began to form, and the Soviet government created Soviet Ukraine. It's well known to everyone. Before that, there was no Ukraine in the history of mankind,” Rutin answered him.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, reacted to another Russian historical fake.

"Ukraine was, is and will be. Russia, on the other hand, has historically reset itself to zero: Putin’s elite will disappear, traditional myths have turned into memes, and the territory is rapidly plunging into a state of classic “Russian rebellion, poverty and anarchy,” Podolyak said.

Returning to the map, it is worth emphasizing that two "historians" famously missed, there is Ukraine on the map. It is marked as Ukraine pais des cosaques, or "Ukraine, land of the Cossacks". Recall that the Cossacks are a special community of people that formed by the middle of the 16th century on the territory of modern Ukraine between the Dniester and the Don, in the center of which is the Dnieper. Where the chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court took the “Cossack” is completely unclear. Also on the map there is no “land of the Commonwealth” - there is a “Crown (that is, the kingdom) of Poland”.

The President of the Russian Federation and his interlocutor did not notice anything else - there is no Russia on it. This country, as mentioned above, is called "White Russia or Muscovy."

In addition, a number of territories that are now part of Russia belong to other countries on the map of the 17th century. For example, the Crimean Khanate was then generally an independent state. The area of modern St. Petersburg belongs to Sweden. Also, Russia did not belong to the Caucasus and Siberia and, of course, the Kaliningrad region, on the territory of which their own states existed. Russian officials did not say anything about whether it is worth restoring justice and returning these territories to their former owners.

Putin's orientation to explain the current political phenomena on the map of the 17th century looks extremely stupid.

Firstly, the political map of the world at that time was completely different, but this does not give grounds for revising the boundaries that have developed over the past four centuries. For example, Sweden owned modern Finland, Estonia and Latvia.. United Italy and Germany did not exist. On the territory of the latter, for example, there were independent Bavaria, Saxony, Brandenburg and other states.



Secondly - and most importantly - Putin does not seem to understand what a nation state is (and the vast majority of existing states are just national ones). Despite the difference in approaches and definitions of this term, the most important thing can be singled out - the emergence of nation-states is associated with the transition from the estate to the civil organization of society, in which the inhabitants of the country are equal to each other, and the concepts of "state" and "nation" do not contradict each other. To put it simply, the basis for uniting people before the emergence of nation-states was submission to monarchs, regardless of ethnic characteristics. Later, the cultural and linguistic commonality of groups of people, regardless of their position in society, became the basis.



So, the Commonwealth (in which the ancestors of the future Poles, Belarusians, Lithuanians and Ukrainians lived, united by the power of the king) was divided by the neighbors before it had time to become a national state (or several such states). Massively throughout Europe, the process of nation building and the emergence of nation states began only in the 19th century, it continued into the 20th, when Ukraine appeared on the map. Similarly, at the time of the compilation of the Sanson map, there was no such nation as the Russians.



Thus, by the time the map was shown to Putin, the process of forming nations and creating nation-states was still far from complete. Therefore, it is completely wrong to argue on its basis whether any modern state has the right to exist.. Not to mention the fact that even French cartographers of the 17th century singled out part of the territory of present-day Ukraine as a separate original region on the territory of the Commonwealth.





The attempt of the head-country of the aggressor Putin once again to justify the war of conquest against Ukraine failed miserably.