Media investigation: the wife of the acting director of BEB is involved in shady business schemes

08:17 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The wife of the acting director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB) Eduard Fedorov, Olga Fedorova, together with relatives of former and current employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), is building a hotel in a ski resort in the village of Migovo, Chernivtsi region.



Moreover, the company "Global Technologies of the Future", which is also owned by Fedorova, sells diodes to repair plants of "Ukrzaliznytsia".



The firm of the wife of the interim director of BEB acts as an intermediary, selling diodes at prices that exceed the cost at which they were purchased from the manufacturer by 1.5-2 times. This information was reported by the publication "Bihus.Info" as a result of its investigation.



"Bihus.Info" has also established that Olga Fedorova is the owner of more than 20 different businesses throughout Ukraine over the past 6 years. She became the founder or co-founder of companies engaged in the sale of fuels, medicines, furniture and fish, as well as passenger transportation, well drilling, education and technical research.



According to the investigation, Fedorova is also a co-owner of a wind farm in the Mykolaiv region and is building a hotel in a ski resort in the village of Migovo, Chernivtsi region, while owning 2 land plots.



It is noted that 5 land plots on the construction site of the hotel belong to the SBU general, former deputy chairman of the SBU Oleksandr Karpenko and his family, 2 plots belong to the SBU general, the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the ex-head of the Donetsk regional military administration Oleksandr Kutsy and his wife, and 4 more sites belong to women whose sons worked or are working in lower positions in the SBU.

The investigation also showed that Karpenko's wife had already been commissioned by one of the houses built in the resort, and Fedorov's wife had received ownership of 4 more unfinished houses.



Journalists from "Bihus.Info" also found that the wife of the interim director of the Economic Security Bureau (BEB) is a co-owner of Global Technologies of the Future LLC.

Previously, the company was engaged in video surveillance systems in the Donetsk region, where Fedorov himself was born and previously served. However, starting from 2022, GTM changed direction and began to supply spare parts to Ukrzaliznytsia repair plants in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporozhye.

The investigation indicates that the amount of transactions over the past year and a half exceeded UAH 50 million. The company's main product is the sale of various types of diodes to UZ factories. It is important to note that GTM is not a manufacturer, but only resells spare parts. According to journalists, GTM sells diodes with a markup of up to 100%.



The investigation also established price differences in the purchase and sale of different types of diodes, raising questions about the company's business practices.

At the end of 2022, GTM began ordering services for the manufacture of diodes, while purchasing them at the same price and selling ready-made diodes with a higher margin.



Eduard Fedorov did not comment on his wife's activities to Bihus.Info.