Investigation of systematic bribery in Kyiv completed - National Police

15:31 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

An investigation into a case of systematic bribery committed by an official of the Kyiv City State Administration and private enterprises controlled by it has been successfully completed.



The prosecutor's office submitted to the court an indictment against three persons involved in this crime. This information is reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.



According to the investigation, it turned out that officials demanded bribes for issuing permits for emissions of hazardous substances into the atmosphere from stationary sources, as well as for issuing other permits in the field of environmental protection.

"It should be noted that the issuance of these permits is free of charge.. However, the perpetrators deliberately created conditions under which it was practically impossible to obtain these permits for free," the police said in a statement.

Officials have developed a special scheme for receiving bribes using a messenger. Roles were assigned to each participant in the scheme, and pseudonyms and other methods of stealth were used.. Previously, a "tariff scale" was developed for the unlawful receipt of benefits.



The indictment against an official from the Kyiv City State Administration and two accomplices from controlled private enterprises was submitted to the court.