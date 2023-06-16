The spread of fakes about the complete capture of Bakhmut is denied by the military authorities of Ukraine

17:20 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The speaker of the Eastern Direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, said on the air of the telethon that the reports of Russian sources about the complete capture of Bakhmut are not true.



The Defense Forces are holding strong positions in the southwestern part of the city and will continue to do so for as long as necessary.



Cherevaty noted that the Russian forces are focusing their attention on the battles in Bakhmut, trying to demonstrate at least intermediate success, especially to the "Wagnerites".



He pointed out that the spread of fakes about the complete capture of the city is part of the information war against Ukraine.



In fact, at present, the Ukrainian defenders securely hold the southwestern part of Bakhmut and successfully carry out combat missions in order to minimize losses and inflict maximum damage on the enemy.