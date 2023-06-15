16:31 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu visited the occupied Zaporozhye region of Ukraine on Friday, May 19.



During a visit to the "SVO" (war against the Russian Federation) zone, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu examined the forward control post of one of the formations of the "Vostok" military group in the Zaporozhye direction.



As part of the visit, Shoigu visited the command post, where he carefully listened to the reports of the commander of the Vostok grouping and headquarters officers on the current situation.



The minister set the task of "continuing active comprehensive reconnaissance for the early disclosure of the enemy's plans and the suppression of their implementation."