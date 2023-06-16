Rashists force taxi drivers to spy on HERE in Zaporozhye region - CNS

08:04 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, the Russians are forcing taxi drivers to act as informers, passing on information about people expressing support for Ukraine.



It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.



According to the CNS, the occupation authorities are forcing taxi drivers working in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporozhye region to cooperate with them.



According to the resistance data, such actions of the Russian occupiers are aimed at suppressing the Ukrainian resistance.



However, the CNS emphasizes that the Russians have no chance of winning in the fight against the Ukrainian underground.