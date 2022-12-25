Rashists fired more than a thousand missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities

16:48 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past two months, Russian terrorists have fired over a thousand missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy facilities.



This was stated by the head of the board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky at a briefing on Friday, December 9.

"More than a thousand heavy rockets and drones have been fired at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October 10. We have survived eight large waves and more than a dozen smaller strikes," he said.



According to him, the restoration of damaged objects continues continuously.. This applies to both main substations and power plants, private and state enterprises.



The head of Ukrenergo noted that the latest attack by the Russians on the energy system did not have such devastating consequences as the previous ones. In this regard, he appreciated the effective work of the country's air defense.



Kudritsky added that after this attack, the power system entered a stable mode fairly quickly, no imbalance was observed.