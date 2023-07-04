Rashists have increased the use of mines to deter the counter-offensive of Ukraine - British intelligence

13:27 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent weeks, Russia has changed its war tactics to slow down Ukrainian counter-offensives in southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on its Twitter.

"Russia has prioritized and refined tactics to slow down Ukrainian counter-offensives in southern Ukraine.. The basis of this approach was Russia's very heavy use of anti-tank mines.

The ministry notes that in some areas, the density of minefields indicates that Russia is likely to have used many more mines than is allowed by military doctrine.

After slowing down the Ukrainian advance, Russia then tried to strike at Ukrainian armored vehicles with unmanned aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and artillery.

While Russia had some success through this approach in the early stages of Ukraine's counter-offensive, its forces continue to suffer from key weaknesses, especially overstretched units and a lack of artillery ammunition, according to the kingdom's Defense Ministry.