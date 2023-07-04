Rashists have increased the use of mines to deter the counter-offensive of Ukraine - British intelligence

In recent weeks, Russia has changed its war tactics to slow down Ukrainian counter-offensives in southern Ukraine.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on its Twitter.
The ministry notes that in some areas, the density of minefields indicates that Russia is likely to have used many more mines than is allowed by military doctrine.
While Russia had some success through this approach in the early stages of Ukraine's counter-offensive, its forces continue to suffer from key weaknesses, especially overstretched units and a lack of artillery ammunition, according to the kingdom's Defense Ministry.
