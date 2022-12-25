Rashists stage provocations in the occupied territories against the Defense Forces

18:03 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers withdraw equipment and units from the settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper and fire at them, and then they say that this is the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to turn the population against the Defense Forces.

This was announced by the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk.



Gumenyuk said that in general, the situation in the south is quite stable. Counter-battery confrontation continues along the front line. These are the left and right banks of the Dnieper.



Also, according to Gumenyuk, work continues on sections of the left bank like the Kinburn Spit, which have not yet been liberated and continue to be used by the occupiers, including for inflicting fire damage in the Mykolaiv region.

"While the invaders are withdrawing equipment, weapons and units, in particular, from settlements (on the left bank of the Dnieper - ed.). But we have seen this very often during the occupation, when they take such steps in order to provoke the population into a wrong opinion. That is, it is a provocation against the Defense Forces. When withdrawing their weapons, they fire at the settlements that are actually under their occupation, and then report that this is the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the Defense Forces," Gumenyuk said.

She stressed that the Ukrainian military does not strike at peaceful settlements, and when they work at enemy bases, they carefully check the coordinates.

"When observing such a movement of the invaders, it is necessary to provide for the possibility of hiding. Have a supply of water, food, essentials for 2-3 days with you. Take cover in the basement or use at least the two-wall rule if there is no other option. They will not be hit, in particular, by the same forces of the occupiers. In such provocative cases, they try to hit social infrastructure facilities: residential buildings, kindergartens, hospitals, so that they can later use them in their propaganda," she said.

Gumenyuk also noted that for a long time the invaders had been collecting equipment in Dzhankoy. So far, they are trying to create a base where repairs can be carried out, units can be reformatted and re-equipped. Therefore, the military of the Russian Federation is blocking the entrances and exits to the settlement and is trying to maximize control around it.