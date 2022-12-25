Rashists stage provocations in the occupied territories against the Defense Forces

The occupiers withdraw equipment and units from the settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper and fire at them, and then they say that this is the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to turn the population against the Defense Forces.
This was announced by the head of the joint press center of the Security and Defense Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk.
Gumenyuk said that in general, the situation in the south is quite stable. Counter-battery confrontation continues along the front line. These are the left and right banks of the Dnieper.
Also, according to Gumenyuk, work continues on sections of the left bank like the Kinburn Spit, which have not yet been liberated and continue to be used by the occupiers, including for inflicting fire damage in the Mykolaiv region.
She stressed that the Ukrainian military does not strike at peaceful settlements, and when they work at enemy bases, they carefully check the coordinates.
Gumenyuk also noted that for a long time the invaders had been collecting equipment in Dzhankoy. So far, they are trying to create a base where repairs can be carried out, units can be reformatted and re-equipped. Therefore, the military of the Russian Federation is blocking the entrances and exits to the settlement and is trying to maximize control around it.
