Rashists are again preparing a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

15:08 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists are planning another provocation at the occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. MLRS Grad was brought to the territory of the facility.



Energoatom reports.

"The invaders placed these weapons near power unit No. 6, next to the territory of the station's dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, where some "protective structures" were previously built in secret mode, violating all conditions for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety," the report says.



It is noted that the occupiers can prepare for shelling the opposite bank of the Dnieper, in particular the cities of Nikopol and Marganets, directly from the ZNPP site, using the "cover" of power units and storage of spent nuclear fuel.

"The whole world understands flagrant violations of all norms and requirements of nuclear and radiation safety of the operation of a nuclear power plant used by invaders for military purposes.. From the very beginning of the aggression, they have placed personnel, military equipment, weapons and explosives there; replaced the territory of the station and the access roads to it," Energoatom said.



Energoatom appealed to the IAEA and the entire global nuclear community and once again called for the creation of a security zone inside and around the plant with its complete demilitarization and de-occupation.