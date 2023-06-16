Rashists placed missile systems in the Bryansk region to shell Ukrainian cities

19:38 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information from the underground, the Russian occupying forces moved the Bal coastal missile systems to the Bryansk region in order to shell Ukrainian cities.



The Center for National Resistance reports on the deployment of these complexes, which are part of the 11th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade of the Black Sea Fleet coastal troops.



The location of the brigade is in Utasha, Krasnodar region. Designed to destroy ships, the Bal complexes were adapted for firing at land targets using the Onyx missile of the Bastion complex.



For this purpose, upgraded X-35/35U missiles were used, which made it possible to significantly increase the firing range from 260 to 500 kilometers.



The Bal complex is a Russian coastal mobile missile system with an Kh-35 anti-ship missile.



Its main tasks are the control of territorial waters and strait zones, the protection of naval bases, coastal facilities and infrastructure of the coast, as well as ensuring security in dangerous areas of a possible landing.