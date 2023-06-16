Rashists deployed about 500 servicemen and 50 heavy weapons at ZNPP

17:06 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine's Special Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, raised at a meeting of the UN Security Council the important issue of Russia's misuse of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for military purposes. According to him, about 500 servicemen and 50 pieces of heavy weapons are stationed at the station.



The representative of Ukraine noted that military equipment, ammunition and explosives are located in the turbine halls of power units 1, 2 and 4. He also commented on the five principles of nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which were formulated by the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grosi. However, Kislytsya emphasized the need to supplement these principles with the requirement for complete demilitarization and de-occupation of the station.



The representative of Ukraine expressed the view that the following elements should be included:

withdrawal of troops and Russian personnel present at the station without permission;

ensuring uninterrupted power supply to ZNPP in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government;

a humanitarian corridor for the rotation of the managerial, operational and maintenance personnel of the plant in order to ensure its safety.

Ukraine considers the inclusion of these elements in the new resolution of the IAEA Board of Directors necessary "if such a document is proposed for adoption at its next session," he added.



The Permanent Representative also recalled that radiation and nuclear safety is a top priority in the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.