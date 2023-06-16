Rashists place military equipment and weapons in the power units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP

19:50 03 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Observers of the IAEA and SINRU reported the presence of military equipment, weapons and explosives in the power units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, placed by the Russian occupiers.



This not only threatens the safety of NPP personnel, but can also be of a transboundary nature, leading to a potential release of radioactive substances into the environment.



Inadequate actions of the Russian military, who store military equipment and weapons in the production facilities of the nuclear power plant, endanger residents of nearby settlements.



Organizations responsible for nuclear safety require immediate action to prevent possible accidents at nuclear power plants.