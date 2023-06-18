Rashists failed an offensive attempt in five directions - General Staff

08:53 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian aggressors have tried to advance in five directions in eastern Ukraine, but their attacks have been unsuccessful.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) carried out about 30 strikes against the enemy, according to the morning report of the General Staff on Sunday, June 18.



The aggressor made attempts to attack in the areas of Kupyansk, Liman, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtersk. A total of 26 combat clashes were recorded, but all enemy attacks were repulsed. On the directions in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Russian troops continue to defend themselves.



Yesterday the enemy carried out 43 air and 4 missile strikes, as well as 51 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.



In turn, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past 24 hours has inflicted 14 strikes on areas where enemy forces are concentrated. In addition, our defenders destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems.



Missile troops and artillery units also defeated three command posts, two areas where enemy troops are stationed, five ammunition depots, and three artillery units that were in firing positions.