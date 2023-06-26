Rashists continue to unsuccessfully attack Kyiv with drones

07:41 14 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The enemy does not stop his vile attempts to strike at the capital of Ukraine. But our air defense forces successfully repel all attacks. According to the Kyiv city military administration, all the drones that were moving in the direction of Kyiv on the night of May 14 were also destroyed.

"The seventh air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! According to preliminary information, before midnight, the Russians launched reconnaissance drones into the airspace around the capital. Most likely - to identify the positions of our air defense," the message says.

It is also noted that after midnight an air raid was announced, associated with an attack, probably by cruise missiles, launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian direction. But no such cruise missiles were recorded in the airspace around the capital.

According to preliminary data, there were no damages or injuries in the city. Operational information is updated and specified.

Recall that during the night large-scale alarm in the Ternopil region and in Kherson explosions. Kharkov also came under fire.