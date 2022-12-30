Rashists do not abandon attempts to advance in the Bakhmut direction - APU

08:58 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army is trying to carry out offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction, and is also trying to improve the tactical situation in the Liman and Kupyansk directions.



This was announced on December 30 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report.



The units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Belogorovka, Lugansk region and Soledar, Ivanovskoye, Kleschievka, Kamenka, Avdeevka, Vesele, Vodyane, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.



Over the past day, the enemy launched 85 missile and 35 air strikes, as well as 63 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The danger of air and missile strikes on the country's critical infrastructure remains. The Russian invaders continue to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.

The situation remains stable in the Volynsky, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions , no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been found.



In other directions, the enemy fired at peaceful settlements from various types of weapons.



During the previous day, Ukrainian aviation inflicted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the position of the anti-aircraft missile system.



The rocket and artillery units hit five command posts and five areas of concentration of manpower and ammunition of the enemy.