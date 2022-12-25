Rashists began to remove destroyed houses in Mariupol on the maps

The invaders on the Yandex maps began to remove the houses they are demolishing in occupied Mariupol.
This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets on Facebook.
According to Lubinets, people from more than 50,000 apartments have lost their roof over their heads.
The Ombudsman believes that the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russians in Mariupol indicates that "Russia does not bring anything good, it does not save, but kills, does not help, but takes away, did not come to improve life, but to take it away."
