Rashists began to remove destroyed houses in Mariupol on the maps

11:44 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders on the Yandex maps began to remove the houses they are demolishing in occupied Mariupol.



This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets on Facebook.

"The Russian military destroyed a house in Mariupol on Azovstalskaya Street, 33. Now it has been demolished. It is still on the Google map, but in Yandex and in reality it was deleted, it ceased to exist... It is known that the Russians are planning to demolish about one thousand more houses that were not completely destroyed during the siege.. To hide the consequences of their bombing, they demolish houses in the historical part of the city, thereby turning the history of Mariupol during the Second World War into trash that will be thrown away later," Lubinets notes.

According to Lubinets, people from more than 50,000 apartments have lost their roof over their heads.



The Ombudsman believes that the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russians in Mariupol indicates that "Russia does not bring anything good, it does not save, but kills, does not help, but takes away, did not come to improve life, but to take it away."