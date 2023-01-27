Rashists are preparing a new wave of filtration in the occupied territories

09:54 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation are preparing for a new mass check of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.



This was announced on January 26 by the Center for National Resistance.



In particular, a large-scale check of phones for the presence of Ukrainian applications (including banks and online education) is planned.. In addition, the Russians are increasing the number of checkpoints between settlements in the south.

"At checkpoints, residents are asked about the presence of military registration, vehicles in their ownership, addresses of personal accounts in social networks, with subsequent verification," the CNS specified.



Residents of the occupied territories urged to be careful and, if possible, leave the region.