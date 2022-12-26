Missiles for IRIS-T and truck: Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Germany

Germany donated a new batch of equipment and ammunition to the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, for the IRIS-T air defense system.
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
In particular, Ukraine received missiles for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system (without specifying the number), as well as two armored recovery vehicles. In addition, Germany handed over 30,000 rounds to a 40mm grenade launcher, as well as 5,000 155mm artillery shells.
Other assistance includes 4 ambulances and 18 8x8 swap body trucks.
Earlier, the German embassy in Ukraine reported that Germany plans to transfer 18 RCH-155 self-propelled artillery mounts, 80 pickup trucks, 7 trucks and 90 pieces of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine.
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
In particular, Ukraine received missiles for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system (without specifying the number), as well as two armored recovery vehicles. In addition, Germany handed over 30,000 rounds to a 40mm grenade launcher, as well as 5,000 155mm artillery shells.
Other assistance includes 4 ambulances and 18 8x8 swap body trucks.
Earlier, the German embassy in Ukraine reported that Germany plans to transfer 18 RCH-155 self-propelled artillery mounts, 80 pickup trucks, 7 trucks and 90 pieces of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments