Russian missile attack on Kyiv cost $17 million: three lives lost

17:18 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The media platform of the Defense Forces reports on Russia's expenses for a nighttime missile attack on Kyiv, which killed three people.



The Military Media Center, created on the basis of the Ministry of Defense, provided this information.



Russia launched 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles on Kyiv, but they were all shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The cost of one missile "Iskander-M" is up to 2 million. US dollars, and "Iskander-K" - up to 1 million US dollars.



Thus, the Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine cost the invaders up to 17 million dollars, thereby losing three lives.