Rada appoints Kubrakov Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of the former Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development.
This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
According to Zheleznyak, Kubrakov's candidacy was supported by 263 deputies. At the same time, 242 deputies supported his dismissal from his previous position.
Earlier, the people's deputy published the text of the corresponding submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
On November 30, it was reported that Alexander Kubrakov would send a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss him from his post.
