Rada appoints Kubrakov Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure

16:59 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of the former Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
"The Rada appointed Mr. Alexander Kubrakov to the post of Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development. The Prime Minister was also appointed," he wrote.
According to Zheleznyak, Kubrakov's candidacy was supported by 263 deputies. At the same time, 242 deputies supported his dismissal from his previous position.

Earlier, the people's deputy published the text of the corresponding submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"According to paragraph 12 of part one 85 and part four of article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, at the proposal of the deputy faction of the political party "Servant of the People", which, according to part ten of article 83 of the Constitution of Ukraine, has the rights of a coalition of deputy factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation, I submit an idea about the appointment of Kubrakov Oleksandr Nikolayevich as Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine," the text reads.
On November 30, it was reported that Alexander Kubrakov would send a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss him from his post.