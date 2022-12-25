Rada appoints Kubrakov Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure

16:59 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of the former Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development.



This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"The Rada appointed Mr. Alexander Kubrakov to the post of Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development. The Prime Minister was also appointed," he wrote.

According to Zheleznyak, Kubrakov's candidacy was supported by 263 deputies. At the same time, 242 deputies supported his dismissal from his previous position.



Earlier, the people's deputy published the text of the corresponding submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.