Air defense around the Kremlin. Should Russia be afraid of Ukrainian missiles?

The Main Intelligence Directorate does not rule out attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory, from which the Russian army is attacking Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national telethon.

Commenting on the explosions in Crimea, he noted that military intelligence is also working in the occupied territories.

“Since there is a powerful regrouping of Russian troops, mobilization reserves of Russia are moving in all directions of the front, both from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and from the occupied Crimea, then strikes can also be made against the barracks and training grounds of Russians,” Skibitsky said.

He did not rule out strikes on Russian territory.

According to him, everything depends on how critical the goals are - regardless of whether it is an occupied territory or a territory of the Russian Federation.

"Why? Well, let's look at the statistics. Where are the same cruise missiles launched from? If air-based is the territory of the Russian Federation. If we are talking about the Iskanders, these are either temporarily occupied territories, or closer to our border. Well, and the last thing: the S-400, S-300 are also the Russian Federation, which are already carrying out shelling in Kyiv," the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Skibitsky also commented that the Russians do not install air defense systems near the Engels airport, but they do install air defense systems near the Kremlin.

"This suggests that if we reach Engels, then we will reach the Kremlin," he said.

Recall that three air defense systems were installed around the Kremlin.

It was also reported that rocket launchers were noticed not only in Moscow, but also not far from the capital - in villages where there are residences of Russian President Vladimir Putin.