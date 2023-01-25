Air defense around the Kremlin. Should Russia be afraid of Ukrainian missiles?

The Main Intelligence Directorate does not rule out attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory, from which the Russian army is attacking Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national telethon.
Commenting on the explosions in Crimea, he noted that military intelligence is also working in the occupied territories.
He did not rule out strikes on Russian territory.
According to him, everything depends on how critical the goals are - regardless of whether it is an occupied territory or a territory of the Russian Federation.
Skibitsky also commented that the Russians do not install air defense systems near the Engels airport, but they do install air defense systems near the Kremlin.
Recall that three air defense systems were installed around the Kremlin.
It was also reported that rocket launchers were noticed not only in Moscow, but also not far from the capital - in villages where there are residences of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments