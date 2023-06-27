Putin made another "sensational" address

06:52 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a five-minute empty address, saying that it gives the militants of the PMC Wagner an opportunity to "think their heads", and also said that allegedly "the patriotic mood of the Russians played a decisive role in stopping the rebellion."



Putin called on the Wagner military, who "admitted their tragic mistake" to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry or "return to their families". In addition, the President of the Russian Federation said that the "Wagnerites" could "go to Belarus."

“I am grateful to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, for his efforts and contribution to a peaceful solution to the situation. But I repeat, it was the patriotic mood of citizens and the consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role these days," Putin said.

He stated that most of the military and commanders of the PMC "Wagner" are also allegedly patriots, and "they tried to use them against their brothers in arms." During Putin's five-minute speech, Prigozhin's name was not mentioned even once, and he did not say a word about his fate.



At the same time, the Russian president added that "fratricides" allegedly wanted "neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons."

From this short address by Putin, it became clear that nothing was clear. However, even here he managed to lie twice:

Putin: "The entire Russian society has taken one position - everyone was united by the position of responsibility for the fate of the fatherland."

reality: the residents of Rostov saw off the "Wagnerites" and Prigogine as heroes, and the police were greeted with cries of "Shame!" Many propagandists and officials (Simonyan, Shoigu, Zolotov) remained silent for a long time, and part of the elite urgently flew away from the capital.

Putin: "I thank all the military personnel, law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the rebels."

reality: the security forces did not stand in the way of the columns of the "Wagnerites", the military struck not at the mercenaries themselves, but at the bridges. The police fled from Rostov, which was captured by the Prigozhinites.

Wikipedia has already published an article about Putin's speech today.