Putin may be planning a new attack on Ukraine in the spring - Bloomberg

14:18 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a new offensive against Ukraine in February-March, while preparing his country for a conflict with the United States and its allies that he expects to last for years.

It is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources close to the Kremlin.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense noted that this is not new information and the Ukrainian authorities know that Putin set the task for the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Gerasimov to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region by March.



A new offensive could start as early as February or March, sources say.. Their comments confirm the warning from Ukraine and its allies that a new Russian offensive is imminent and suggest that it could begin even before Kyiv receives promised supplies of American and European battle tanks.



The Kremlin is keen to demonstrate that its troops can regain the initiative after months of losing ground by increasing pressure on Kyiv and its supporters to agree to a kind of truce that would leave Russia in control of the occupied territories.



The constant setbacks have led many in the Kremlin to become more realistic about their immediate ambitions, recognizing that even holding the current front line would be an achievement.



But Putin remains convinced that Russia's large strength and willingness to take casualties - already numbering in the tens of thousands of troops, more than in any conflict since World War II estimated by the US and Europe - will enable him to win despite the setbacks so far. .



The agency notes that Putin's decisiveness heralds another escalation in the war as Kyiv prepares a new counteroffensive to push out his forces, rejecting any ceasefire that calls for a Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory.



The head of the Kremlin believes that he has no other alternative than to win the conflict, which he views as existential, with the United States and its allies.. According to sources, a new wave of mobilization in Russia is possible this spring, as the country's economy and society are increasingly subject to the needs of war.

"Putin is disappointed with the way things are, but he is not ready to give up his goals. It simply means that the path will be longer, bloodier and worse for everyone," Tatyana Stanova, founder of the R.Politik political center, said.

US and European intelligence officials question whether Russia has the resources for a major new offensive, even after mobilizing 300,000 additional troops last fall. Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies are stepping up arms shipments, preparing for the first time to supply armored vehicles and main battle tanks that could help Ukrainian forces break through Russian lines, writes Bloomberg.



But Russia's brutal, tedious attacks in places like Bakhmut have depleted Ukrainian forces, diverting them and undermining Kyiv's ability to launch offensives elsewhere, US officials say.



After lightning attacks by Ukrainian forces in the summer and fall that broke through Russian defense lines, the Russians have beefed up defenses using trenches, traps and mines to slow down any potential UAF advance.



At the same time, as the newspaper notes, Russia has not demonstrated the ability to quickly seize Ukrainian territories, because over the past 6 months it has occupied only one small city, while suffering huge losses.



However, Ukrainian troops constantly surprise their allies by successfully repelling Russian attacks and regaining their territories.



Putin's confidence in his army's ability to win, even at the cost of huge casualties and destruction, reflects a misunderstanding of the West's commitment to stop his aggression, some insiders admit.. The United States and its allies are constantly increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine in categories that were once considered prohibited, writes Bloomberg.



However, US and European military officials fear that the war could soon escalate into a World War I-style artillery battle with mostly stagnant front lines, a scenario that could benefit Russia with its large population and military industry.



Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate, said that this is not new information and that the Ukrainian authorities are aware of the possibility of a new offensive.

"We publicly announced such data. Yes, new waves of mobilization are being prepared, and it is already ongoing, as well as the offensive actions of the enemy. Despite the fact that the so-called NWO did not achieve anything, the Russian dictator did not abandon his strategic goals," he said.

Yusov noted that the Ukrainian authorities are aware that Putin set the task for Gerasimov to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region by March.