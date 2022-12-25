Putin 'hopelessly lost his way' in conflict with Ukraine - Scholz

The current president of Russia is pushing his country down a catastrophically slippery slope.. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this, Anadolu reported on Monday, December 5.
Scholz expressed the opinion that Putin "hopelessly lost his way" in the conflict with Ukraine.
The German Chancellor once again stressed that Ukraine should not become the losing side in this conflict, and also again assured of Berlin's readiness to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv until Russia withdraws its military.
At the same time, Scholz is convinced that a complete rejection of the dialogue with Putin would be a big mistake and stressed the need to resume it.
