Putin 'hopelessly lost his way' in conflict with Ukraine - Scholz

15:36 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The current president of Russia is pushing his country down a catastrophically slippery slope.. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this, Anadolu reported on Monday, December 5.

"Putin is ordering the most heinous crimes against Ukraine and at the same time is pushing his own country down a catastrophically slippery slope," the head of the German government said, presenting the Marion Denhoff German incentive award to Irina Shcherbakova, one of the founders of the Memorial human rights center.

Scholz expressed the opinion that Putin "hopelessly lost his way" in the conflict with Ukraine.

"By launching missiles at civilians, children, women, he not only seriously violates international law, but at the same time paves the way for an unimaginable moral abyss," he said.

The German Chancellor once again stressed that Ukraine should not become the losing side in this conflict, and also again assured of Berlin's readiness to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv until Russia withdraws its military.



At the same time, Scholz is convinced that a complete rejection of the dialogue with Putin would be a big mistake and stressed the need to resume it.