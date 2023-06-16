Putin seeks to restore USSR and Belarus could become next target of aggression - Zelensky

17:19 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeks to restore the influence of the Soviet Union and may see Belarus as a potential target for aggressive action.



Such a statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the South Korean newspaper Chosun.

"The restoration of the Soviet Union is Putin's main goal in life. Given the impossibility of achieving this goal through diplomacy, he tried to use various threats and the transformation of energy into weapons. However, all his attempts were unsuccessful. As a result, he decided to act as an open aggressor," Zelensky explained..

The President of Ukraine recalled that before the full-scale invasion, Putin avoided even telephone conversations with the Ukrainian leadership for a long time.