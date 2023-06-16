Putin seeks to restore USSR and Belarus could become next target of aggression - Zelensky
17:19 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine
Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeks to restore the influence of the Soviet Union and may see Belarus as a potential target for aggressive action.
Such a statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the South Korean newspaper Chosun.
"The restoration of the Soviet Union is Putin's main goal in life. Given the impossibility of achieving this goal through diplomacy, he tried to use various threats and the transformation of energy into weapons. However, all his attempts were unsuccessful. As a result, he decided to act as an open aggressor," Zelensky explained..
The President of Ukraine recalled that before the full-scale invasion, Putin avoided even telephone conversations with the Ukrainian leadership for a long time.
"There is only one reason - he has nothing to say. Putin is well aware that his desire to seize Ukraine by force is obvious. So what can we talk about? Putin simply wants to invade Ukraine through military action and destroy Ukrainian identity. Belarus could be the next possible target for Putin," Zelensky said.
